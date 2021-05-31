Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,730,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.92. 2,867,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,982. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

