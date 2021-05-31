Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 29,056 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 463,006 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,187,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $15,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of LZB stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 206,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,546. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

