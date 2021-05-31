AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded up $8.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $575.04. 2,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,178. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $601.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.41. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $280.01 and a 12-month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

