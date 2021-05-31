Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,556 shares during the quarter. Urban Outfitters accounts for about 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.67% of Urban Outfitters worth $24,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URBN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,919.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.