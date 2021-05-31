Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 34,626 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the quarter. MasterCraft Boat accounts for approximately 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.06% of MasterCraft Boat worth $28,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.76. 4,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,881. The stock has a market cap of $526.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.