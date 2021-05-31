Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 841 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.64. 425,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,746. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

