Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $291.34 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

