Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 96,733 Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 1,074.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,733 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in XP were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in XP by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,153,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,091 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XP by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,530 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XP by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,502 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in XP by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,595,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,260 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of XP by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,488,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XP shares. HSBC assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of XP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.66. 35,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,252. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

