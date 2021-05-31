Soros Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000. Carvana makes up approximately 0.8% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total transaction of $12,896,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,005 shares of company stock worth $277,941,055 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.09. 926,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.11 and its 200-day moving average is $264.61. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.86.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

