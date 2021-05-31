Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 16,983,435 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2,045.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,813,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,983,435 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $249,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461,921 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,853,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,210 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDU. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.23. 19,666,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,999,986. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.64.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

