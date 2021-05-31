Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $189.82 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

