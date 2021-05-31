Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 183.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 5.4% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,536 shares of company stock worth $24,460,540. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $283.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.17 and its 200-day moving average is $251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

