iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Cut by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.52. The stock had a trading volume of 101,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,234. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

