Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Cut by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,943,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 509,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 680,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,573. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.