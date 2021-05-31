Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.40 million.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.