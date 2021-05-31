Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 127,000 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.83% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $76,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.58. 755,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

