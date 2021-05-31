Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart makes up 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $94,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.79. 1,518,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.