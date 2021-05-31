Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. 4,019,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,743. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

