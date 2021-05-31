Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 192.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Appian by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Appian by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Appian by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,188. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.33. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

