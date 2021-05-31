Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after buying an additional 650,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,430. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

