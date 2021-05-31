JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 2.7% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,876,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,320,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

