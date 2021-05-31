Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rises By 59.8%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the April 29th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.97. 4,608,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,679. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

