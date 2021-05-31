Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Increases By 57.1%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,001,000 after buying an additional 78,369 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,620. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

