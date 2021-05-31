Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $40,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,616. Bancroft Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.