iSun (ISUN) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

iSun (NASDAQ: ISUN) is one of 150 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare iSun to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares iSun and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iSun
|$21.05 million
|N/A
|-44.00
|iSun Competitors
|$3.36 billion
|$591.85 million
|18.62
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iSun and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iSun
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|iSun Competitors
|2102
|8296
|15417
|643
|2.55
As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.55%. Given iSun’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
iSun has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun’s peers have a beta of 0.08, indicating that their average stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
15.6% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.1% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares iSun and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iSun
|-11.76%
|-15.70%
|-8.39%
|iSun Competitors
|-23.41%
|1.80%
|0.86%
Summary
iSun peers beat iSun on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About iSun
iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.
