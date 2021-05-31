iSun (ISUN) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

iSun (NASDAQ: ISUN) is one of 150 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare iSun to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get iSun alerts:

This table compares iSun and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million N/A -44.00 iSun Competitors $3.36 billion $591.85 million 18.62

iSun’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iSun and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun Competitors 2102 8296 15417 643 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.55%. Given iSun’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun’s peers have a beta of 0.08, indicating that their average stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.1% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.76% -15.70% -8.39% iSun Competitors -23.41% 1.80% 0.86%

Summary

iSun peers beat iSun on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.