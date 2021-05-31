Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,770 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix accounts for approximately 2.1% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 227.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,453,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,744.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,964. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

