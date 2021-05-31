PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $282,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAAU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.