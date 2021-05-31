Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires New Position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

ZFSVF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZFSVF traded up $10.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $431.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.65. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $450.75.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZFSVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.