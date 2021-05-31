Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 321,000 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,571,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,837,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.