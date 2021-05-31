MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Shares Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) by 776.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $28,875,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,250,000.

OTCMKTS MTACU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. 134,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,762. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

