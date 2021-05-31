Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.16). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 6,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,160. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

