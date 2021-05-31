Head-To-Head Contrast: Stellantis (STLA) vs. The Competition

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stellantis to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 14.39 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.00

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 915 2282 2585 147 2.33

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.08%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

