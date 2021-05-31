Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

