Critical Contrast: Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) versus Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vitru alerts:

39.4% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vitru and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.41 $10.11 million $0.52 28.65 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $43.30 million 0.98 -$4.36 million N/A N/A

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vitru and Four Seasons Education (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vitru presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.42%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vitru is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru N/A N/A N/A Four Seasons Education (Cayman) -10.13% -4.25% -2.74%

Summary

Vitru beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated 53 learning centers in 11 cities in China. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.