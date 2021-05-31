TE-FOOD Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $22.95 million and approximately $544,721.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

