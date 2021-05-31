Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.06 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

FISV stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,695. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.76.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.