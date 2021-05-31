Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $41.01 Million in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,449,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.90. 56,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 72.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAESY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY).

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.