Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 352.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $16,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 94,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,947. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

