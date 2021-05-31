Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $16.96 Million Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 627,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,958,000. Manulife Financial makes up about 2.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,372,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 691.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 1,928,037 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,855,000 after buying an additional 1,324,017 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.90. 4,087,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,414. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.