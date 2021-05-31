Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 950.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138,911 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $58,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.69. 1,540,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,721. Total Se has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Total Se will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

