Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Rossmore Private Capital’s 3rd Largest Position

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 4.8% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $103.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.