Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 83,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $57.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

