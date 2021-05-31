Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.76 billion-$144.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.26. 869,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,013. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 44.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

