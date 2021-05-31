Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises 2.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $102.88 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.24.

