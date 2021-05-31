Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $260.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

