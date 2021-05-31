-$3.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post ($3.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the lowest is ($6.51). Novavax reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,153.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.38) to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $31.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $48.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Shares of NVAX traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.62. The stock had a trading volume of 80,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Novavax has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.31.

In other Novavax news, Director Rachel K. King bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.64 per share, with a total value of $97,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,992. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,285 shares of company stock worth $15,747,476. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

