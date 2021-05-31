Davis R M Inc. Sells 3,773 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NKE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.46. 4,154,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

