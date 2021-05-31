Rossmore Private Capital Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

