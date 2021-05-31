Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.73. 16,160,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,194,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.