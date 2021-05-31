LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the April 29th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMUY stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.73. 102,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.85. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $161.08. The company has a market cap of $405.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.0272 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.